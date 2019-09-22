ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by Planning Solutions Group LLC

Planning Solutions Group LLC reduced its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.08.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 17,480,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,005,828. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 52-week low of $8.07 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 155.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

