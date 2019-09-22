Ankr Price Tops $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, KuCoin, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $11.83 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040766 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $535.29 or 0.05377074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,177,788 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com

Ankr Token Trading

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinone, Coinsuper, KuCoin, Bitinka, Bittrex, Hotbit, Huobi Korea, Binance DEX, BitMax, CoinExchange, Upbit, Sistemkoin, Bithumb, Bilaxy, Coinall, Bgogo and ABCC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

