ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ANCHIANO THERAP/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.14). ANCHIANO THERAP/S posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANCHIANO THERAP/S will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ANCHIANO THERAP/S.

Get ANCHIANO THERAP/S alerts:

ANCHIANO THERAP/S (NASDAQ:ANCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11.

Several brokerages have commented on ANCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANCHIANO THERAP/S during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. 15.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANCN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.55. The stock had a trading volume of 28,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,474. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. ANCHIANO THERAP/S has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48.

About ANCHIANO THERAP/S

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops gene therapies to treat early-stage bladder cancer. It is primarily developing Inodiftagene that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. The company was formerly known as BioCancell Ltd.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANCHIANO THERAP/S (ANCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANCHIANO THERAP/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.