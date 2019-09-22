Analysts Set TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Price Target at $8.01

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.01.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen set a $5.00 price objective on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

TrueCar stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.66. 3,957,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,751. The stock has a market cap of $390.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $14.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.20 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.45%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TrueCar by 90.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,882,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,657,000 after buying an additional 2,323,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TrueCar by 78.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after acquiring an additional 840,695 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in TrueCar by 46.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,405,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 759,244 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

