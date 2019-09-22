Analysts Set Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Target Price at CHF 291.62

Shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 291.62.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays set a CHF 320 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group set a CHF 300 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 325 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

