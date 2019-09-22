Analysts Set GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT at €24.57

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.57 ($28.56).

G1A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Nord/LB set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down €0.41 ($0.48) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €26.26 ($30.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.91 and a 200-day moving average price of €23.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a twelve month high of €33.14 ($38.53).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

