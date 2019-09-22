Analysts Set Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target at $25.03

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Fastly and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel bought 153,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.25 per share, with a total value of $2,643,528.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Qualified Master Fund L. Abdiel acquired 38,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $816,456.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,795,982 shares of company stock worth $34,168,316.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at about $1,208,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $1,194,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.14. 1,215,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.56. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fastly

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.