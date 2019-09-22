Analysts Set $30.00 Target Price for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $30.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 106 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NWPX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

NWPX stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,921. Northwest Pipe has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $274.22 million, a PE ratio of -157.94 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $797,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 322.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,461 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe by 0.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth $614,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northwest Pipe (NWPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.