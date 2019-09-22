Analysts Set $13.13 Price Target for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s rating score has declined by 7.1% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $13.13 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 45 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of BRG stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,445. The company has a market cap of $264.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 243.33, a quick ratio of 243.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.14. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

