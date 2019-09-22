Analysts Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.44. KeyCorp posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,989,000 after acquiring an additional 767,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in KeyCorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 54,393 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 50.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in KeyCorp by 15.5% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEY traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,473,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,207. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.98. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.77%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

