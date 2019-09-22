Analysts Expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. BankUnited had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $226.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $61,389.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $756,063.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,806.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 9.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 445,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in BankUnited by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 153,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 735,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,225. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 35.59%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.