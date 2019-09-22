Analysts Anticipate Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health Corp (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.19. Phibro Animal Health posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $203.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAHC. BidaskClub lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Phibro Animal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

PAHC stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $22.42. 424,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,915. Phibro Animal Health has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $881.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.21 per share, for a total transaction of $106,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 50.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAHC. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 332.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after purchasing an additional 825,090 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 315.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 956,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 726,444 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $17,796,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the second quarter valued at $5,067,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

