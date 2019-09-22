Analysts Anticipate Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Agenus reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.03. 755,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,822. Agenus has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Agenus by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,364 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Agenus by 80,579.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Agenus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter worth $595,000. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

