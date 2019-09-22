Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) is ICONIQ Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375,216 shares during the period. Alteryx accounts for about 3.0% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Alteryx worth $48,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alteryx by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. grew its stake in Alteryx by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 116,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,745,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new position in Alteryx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,791,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $828,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $182,381.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,698 shares of company stock valued at $18,816,004 over the last quarter. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,526. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $42.23 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -589.80, a PEG ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $82.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alteryx Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup set a $153.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.16.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

