alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €14.87 ($17.29) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.37).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR AOX opened at €15.36 ($17.86) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of €14.91 and a 200 day moving average of €14.36.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.