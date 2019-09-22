Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $829,911,000 after purchasing an additional 180,250 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,067,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 165,833 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 65.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,812,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after purchasing an additional 713,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,503,000 after purchasing an additional 39,337 shares during the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Kyle B. Levine sold 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $157,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $79.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet raised Alaska Air Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup set a $66.00 price target on Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

ALK stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. 794,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.86. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.83.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.39%.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.