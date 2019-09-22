Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 285.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 87.1% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 163.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $221.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.71.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.55. The stock had a trading volume of 832,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,180. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.44 and a 1 year high of $232.47.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,543,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

