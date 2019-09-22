AdCoin (ACC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

AdCoin (CURRENCY:ACC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One AdCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, AdCoin has traded down 28.1% against the dollar. AdCoin has a total market cap of $27,807.00 and $5.00 worth of AdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AdCoin alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000104 BTC.

AdCoin Coin Profile

ACC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. AdCoin’s total supply is 32,734,480 coins and its circulating supply is 16,242,827 coins. AdCoin’s official website is www.getadcoin.com . AdCoin’s official Twitter account is @theadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdCoin

AdCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.