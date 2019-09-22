Absolute (ABS) Price Tops $0.0033 on Exchanges

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One Absolute coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and STEX. Over the last week, Absolute has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. Absolute has a total market cap of $42,080.00 and $2,170.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00926971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00028883 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00222425 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006193 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002155 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Absolute Coin Profile

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,388,778 coins and its circulating supply is 12,856,222 coins. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Absolute Coin Trading

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Absolute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Absolute using one of the exchanges listed above.

