Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is Unified Trust Company N.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,620 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.3% of Unified Trust Company N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Unified Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,130,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The stock has a market cap of $147.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,665,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.38.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

