$53.53 Million in Sales Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will report sales of $53.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.62 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) posted sales of $47.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full year sales of $212.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.12 million to $216.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $235.08 million, with estimates ranging from $215.09 million to $265.33 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BRG traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 505,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86, a current ratio of 243.33 and a quick ratio of 243.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

