$50,000.00 in Sales Expected for Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Imv Inc (NYSE:IMV) to announce sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMV’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $80,000.00. IMV reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IMV will report full year sales of $250,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80,000.00 to $380,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.11 million, with estimates ranging from $380,000.00 to $8.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IMV.

Get IMV alerts:

IMV (NYSE:IMV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million.

IMV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on shares of IMV and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

IMV traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.29. 2,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,619. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMV during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of IMV by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IMV by 260.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IMV by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer immunotherapies and infectious disease vaccines. The firm’s patented platform, DepoVax, provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. The company was founded by Warwick Kimmins and Brian Lowe on March 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.