42,214 Shares in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Purchased by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 60,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,144,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,939,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,055 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 105,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 41,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $106.32. 1,859,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,370. The stock has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.67. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $92.56 and a one year high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.53.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 4,500 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.78, for a total transaction of $597,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,873.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

