$414.04 Million in Sales Expected for Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) will report $414.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Superior Energy Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $419.85 million and the lowest is $410.00 million. Superior Energy Services posted sales of $573.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Superior Energy Services will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Superior Energy Services.

Get Superior Energy Services alerts:

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 44.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.30%. The company had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SPN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank set a $2.00 price target on shares of Superior Energy Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Superior Energy Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.62 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

In other Superior Energy Services news, Director James M. Funk acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,179 shares in the company, valued at $68,208.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPN. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 105,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 126,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.31. 27,323,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.24. Superior Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $11.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Superior Energy Services (SPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.