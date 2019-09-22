$308.10 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will announce sales of $308.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $313.23 million and the lowest is $304.00 million. F.N.B. posted sales of $309.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.58 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st.

In other news, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.12 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,878.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,847 shares in the company, valued at $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,460. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,171,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F.N.B. by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,974,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,191,000 after purchasing an additional 168,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,786,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,889 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 43,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,617,000. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

FNB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,334,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,458. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

