1SG Hits 1-Day Volume of $825,611.00 (1SG)

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, 1SG has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. 1SG has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $825,611.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1SG token can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00007217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, OEX, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00083584 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00387015 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

1SG Profile

1SG is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,187,989 tokens. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG . 1SG’s official website is 1.sg

Buying and Selling 1SG

1SG can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, BitMart, Kryptono and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1SG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1SG using one of the exchanges listed above.

