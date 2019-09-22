1,779 Shares in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Acquired by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTWO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.25. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $422.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,726 shares of company stock worth $3,202,742 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

