1,522 Shares in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Purchased by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AYI. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. ValuEngine cut Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.50.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.57. The company had a trading volume of 271,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,661. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.48 and a 52 week high of $173.01.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

