11,996 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Bought by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,996 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,814,810 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $152,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,356 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $24,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,090.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 739,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 677,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 70.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,575,074 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 302.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 811,000 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $19,772,000 after acquiring an additional 609,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Shares of NYSE LPX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,736,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,343. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $28.57.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.63 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

