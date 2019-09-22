10,599 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 3,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $212,985.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock worth $3,514,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SO. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $61.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,474,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.17. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.84.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

