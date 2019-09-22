$1.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.03 billion. Tenaris posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenaris.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Tenaris had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TS. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Tenaris in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenaris from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Tenaris from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

NYSE TS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 2,377,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,047. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Tenaris by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Tenaris by 292.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

