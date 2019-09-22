-$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to report ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($3.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 183,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,283. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $850.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $82,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after buying an additional 593,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.