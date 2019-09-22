-$1.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to report ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($5.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.45) to ($3.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.11). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 120.41% and a negative net margin of 861.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.76 million.

WVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ WVE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.84. The stock had a trading volume of 183,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,283. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $850.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17.

In related news, insider Michael A. Panzara sold 3,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $82,382.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,392,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,505,000 after acquiring an additional 470,402 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,831,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,004,000 after buying an additional 593,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,811,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,275,000 after buying an additional 113,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,560,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.