$0.81 EPS Expected for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will announce earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Corelogic reported earnings per share of $0.72 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Corelogic had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $459.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLGX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Corelogic in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Compass Point set a $44.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $45.00 price target on shares of Corelogic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Corelogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.86. 764,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,795. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $50.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.34.

In related news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $723,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,666 shares in the company, valued at $7,219,887.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $50,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,907.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,448. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLGX. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corelogic by 18.5% in the first quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 42,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 65.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in shares of Corelogic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 13,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corelogic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

