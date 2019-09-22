-$0.81 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.47). Nevro posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($3.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($1.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 41.07% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Nevro from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Swann set a $98.00 price target on Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Nevro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Nevro from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NYSE NVRO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.91. 370,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,101. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.82 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. Nevro has a 1 year low of $34.75 and a 1 year high of $91.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,170,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

