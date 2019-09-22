$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. Korn Ferry posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $484.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KFY shares. Sidoti decreased their price objective on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Korn Ferry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after acquiring an additional 74,062 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 7.7% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 48.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,926 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KFY traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,335. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

