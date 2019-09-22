$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for BP plc (NYSE:BP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that BP plc (NYSE:BP) will announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.83. BP reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BP will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BP.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.79 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.30 to $48.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.06 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.04.

BP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $38.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,380,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,848. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. BP has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in BP by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

