$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.31. Nanometrics reported earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nanometrics.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $67.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NANO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,681,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $422,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,414,879.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,533 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Nanometrics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,186 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Nanometrics by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 36,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NANO traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 245,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,052. Nanometrics has a 52-week low of $25.52 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of $796.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nanometrics (NANO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.