-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Eastside Distilling posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 72.28% and a negative net margin of 108.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 52.2% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,688. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

