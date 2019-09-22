-$0.24 EPS Expected for Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) This Quarter

Posted by on Sep 22nd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling Inc (NASDAQ:EAST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.24) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eastside Distilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Eastside Distilling posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.02). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Eastside Distilling.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 72.28% and a negative net margin of 108.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 million.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Eastside Distilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastside Distilling in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 10.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 62,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 27.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastside Distilling by 52.2% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 587,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 201,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 42,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,688. Eastside Distilling has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastside Distilling (EAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST)

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.