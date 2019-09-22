$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE:BRT) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRT Apartments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. BRT Apartments also posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that BRT Apartments will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRT Apartments.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.27 million. BRT Apartments had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRT. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Securities began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BRT Apartments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 120,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.76. BRT Apartments has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

The firm also recently declared a 0.20000 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 207,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,256 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 913,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,907,000 after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 31.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

