$0.19 EPS Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRG) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.98. 505,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,260. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

