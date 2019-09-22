-$0.05 EPS Expected for Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.04). Veru reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 59.68% and a negative return on equity of 50.14%.

Several research firms have recently commented on VERU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of Veru stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.97. 70,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,535. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Veru has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

In related news, CFO Michele Greco bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.84 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $89,040 and sold 80,000 shares valued at $170,700. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Veru by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 90,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Veru by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

