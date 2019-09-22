$0.01 EPS Expected for BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.03. BioLife Solutions reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLFS. ValuEngine lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

BioLife Solutions stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. The stock had a trading volume of 116,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.42. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.64 million, a PE ratio of 148.14 and a beta of 1.43.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 17,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $465,561.00. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $103,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,747 shares in the company, valued at $480,855.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,123 shares of company stock worth $4,678,570 over the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 4.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

