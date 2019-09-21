Zynga’s (ZNGA) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Zynga from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Zynga and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.82.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Zynga has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $6.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.31.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Zynga had a negative net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $30,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,752.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $235,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 631,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,681.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,000 shares of company stock worth $527,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth about $78,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

