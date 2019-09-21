Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 35,357 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,357 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Allstate were worth $10,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 5.4% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 17,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 34.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Allstate by 0.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 202,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

In related news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $92,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,869 shares in the company, valued at $497,952.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 35,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total transaction of $3,628,850.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,589,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,843,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.92.

Shares of Allstate stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,035. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.