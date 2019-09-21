Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Sells 18,643 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,643 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 295.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 236.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $213.74. The stock had a trading volume of 5,372,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,595. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.86. The stock has a market cap of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $151.70 and a one year high of $238.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

