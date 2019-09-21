Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 22.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 265,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,772 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 18.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 358.7% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.45.

Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.67. 9,384,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,424. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $36.74 and a twelve month high of $49.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.52.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $49,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock worth $426,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

