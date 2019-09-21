Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.21. 5,122,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,056,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $235.46 and a 1 year high of $304.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

