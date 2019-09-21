Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Purchases 10,152 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,519 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,222,400 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $64,641,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 5.7% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 209,442 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 40.4% in the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 57,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 29.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.81. 8,725,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,638,112. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. UBS Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, MKM Partners set a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.28.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

