Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $9.66 Million Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 164,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,353,000 after buying an additional 543,985 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 434,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,565,000 after buying an additional 152,482 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,213,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $59.40 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.61.

PEG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.80. 2,903,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.29. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.22 and a one year high of $62.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $100,353.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $37,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,815 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,003. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

