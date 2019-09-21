Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Makes New $115.29 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,028,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,285,000. iShares MSCI Canada ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.21. 78,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.19. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $29.31.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

